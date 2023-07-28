Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $83.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

