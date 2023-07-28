Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in July

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AHKSY opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.73. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

