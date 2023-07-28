Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in July

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asahi Kasei Price Performance
Shares of AHKSY opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.73. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.
Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.
Asahi Kasei Company Profile
Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Asahi Kasei
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.