Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $6,663,007,000,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 30,170 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

