ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Trading Up 3.5 %

ASML Increases Dividend

NASDAQ ASML opened at $708.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $716.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.23. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $279.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

