Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given “Sector Weight” Rating at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reissued by KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.40.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $173.01 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $161.32 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

