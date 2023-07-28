ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASAZY. Citigroup cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. HSBC raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.
