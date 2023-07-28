Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the June 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar raised its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlantic American ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

