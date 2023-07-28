Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,430,884.83 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $1,430,884.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,682,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $1,456,349.52.

On Friday, July 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $1,447,531.65.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $1,410,364.74.

On Friday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $1,375,505.31.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total value of $1,365,039.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $1,327,460.28.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $1,392,893.82.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,489,890.39.

On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $1,414,320.42.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total value of $176.59.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $170.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.13 and its 200 day moving average is $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 65.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

