Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,430,884.83 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $1,430,884.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,682,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $1,456,349.52.
- On Friday, July 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $1,447,531.65.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $1,410,364.74.
- On Friday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $1,375,505.31.
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total value of $1,365,039.24.
- On Monday, June 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $1,327,460.28.
- On Thursday, June 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $1,392,893.82.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,489,890.39.
- On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $1,414,320.42.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total value of $176.59.
Atlassian Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $170.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.13 and its 200 day moving average is $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 65.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.56.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
