Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 271.0 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

