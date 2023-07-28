Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 271.0 days.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $9.36.
