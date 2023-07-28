Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aurubis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAGY opened at $41.94 on Friday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

