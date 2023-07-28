Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Aurubis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIAGY opened at $41.94 on Friday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49.
Aurubis Company Profile
