B. Riley Weighs in on Light & Wonder, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Light & Wonder in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Light & Wonder’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

LNW stock opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jamie Odell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.90 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

