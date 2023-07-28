Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target Raised to GBX 555

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 455 ($5.83) to GBX 555 ($7.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 410 ($5.26) to GBX 440 ($5.64) in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Babcock International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 430 ($5.51) to GBX 400 ($5.13) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Babcock International Group stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

