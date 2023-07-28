Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $25.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 37,740 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,265,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after buying an additional 66,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 379.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Bally’s by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 693,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 261,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Stock Performance

BALY opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $740.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $598.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

