Bank of America Boosts Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target to $100.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.14.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $103.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $104.66.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.