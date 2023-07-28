Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.64 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 17,750.00% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of BHC stock opened at C$12.35 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$5.10 and a 12 month high of C$13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,243.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.58.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

