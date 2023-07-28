Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $331.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $262.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.