BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CL King boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $783.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Stories

