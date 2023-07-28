Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $174.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 31,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,197,844.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 213,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 984,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 276,786 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.