BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $459.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.90 and its 200 day moving average is $299.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.06, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

