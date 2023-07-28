BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) PT Lowered to $8.00

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BMTX. Maxim Group reduced their target price on BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
BM Technologies Price Performance
BMTX opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. BM Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BM Technologies by 296.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
About BM Technologies
BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.
Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.