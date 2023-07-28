BNY Mellon Municipal Income (NYSE:DMF) Stock Price Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 89,038 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 50,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.