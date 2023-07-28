BNY Mellon Municipal Income (NYSE:DMF) Stock Price Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 89,038 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 50,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
