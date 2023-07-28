Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$242.64.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Desjardins cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$240.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$155.62 and a one year high of C$254.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$245.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$226.17.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$966.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$919.26 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7229172 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.