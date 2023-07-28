Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $402.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.69. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Free Report

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.