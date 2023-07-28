Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 282,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 35,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $169.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.21.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

