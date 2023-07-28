Brokerages Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) PT at $56.50

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other news, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $1,743,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 895,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,790,503.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $1,743,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,595 shares of company stock worth $6,235,523 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

10x Genomics Stock Down 0.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 617.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $61.92.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.