Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) PT at $204.26

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.26.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $186.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.42. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.54%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,906,000 after buying an additional 2,485,521 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

