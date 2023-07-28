Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Target Price at $232.64

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

AXON stock opened at $182.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $104.54 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.50.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,770,976.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

