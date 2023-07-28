Brokerages Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) PT at $92.93

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,328. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Block by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Block by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.31. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.28 and a beta of 2.32.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

