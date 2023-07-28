Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Target Price at $17.83

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,262 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,203,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,233 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

