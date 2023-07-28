Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) PT at $18.00

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Dana Stock Down 0.9 %

Dana stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.44. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.84%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth $9,078,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 18.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

