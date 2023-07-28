Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) PT at $18.00

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

DLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in DLocal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $14.68 on Friday. DLocal has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

