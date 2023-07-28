Brokerages Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target at $32.89

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Everbridge by 8.0% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Everbridge by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Everbridge by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

