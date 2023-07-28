Brokerages Set Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) PT at $46.40

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after buying an additional 4,189,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $112,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 491.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,533,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,834 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,044,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,205 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNF opened at $38.75 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

