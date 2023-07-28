Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Price Target at $39.46

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

FCX opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.4% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,450,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $98,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

