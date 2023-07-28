Brokerages Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Target Price at $2.08

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

NVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Invitae Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NVTA opened at $1.33 on Friday. Invitae has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Insider Activity

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative net margin of 611.14% and a negative return on equity of 285.28%. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $31,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,431 shares in the company, valued at $691,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $54,518.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,671,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,005 shares of company stock worth $208,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invitae by 501.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

