Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $47.50

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $22.16 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 340.80%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,920,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

