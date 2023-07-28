Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $70.81

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.81.
LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
Las Vegas Sands Price Performance
LVS stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 833.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.15.
Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,605,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,338,514,000 after acquiring an additional 330,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $530,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.
Las Vegas Sands Company Profile
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Las Vegas Sands
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.