Brokerages Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price at $14.71

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.62.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 125,555 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.