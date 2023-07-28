Brokerages Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price at $14.71

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.62.
LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.
Insider Transactions at Lyft
In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
Lyft Price Performance
Shares of Lyft stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
