Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Target Price at $188.00

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAKSY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.87) to GBX 153 ($1.96) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.