Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target at $11.12

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

