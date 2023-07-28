Brokerages Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) PT at $73.45

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.45.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

NYSE:OKE opened at $66.94 on Friday. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

