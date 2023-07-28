Brokerages Set PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target at $105.64

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Nomura increased their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82. PDD has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. Research analysts expect that PDD will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

About PDD

(Get Free Report

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.