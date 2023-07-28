Brokerages Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) PT at GBX 2,561.50

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,561.50 ($32.84).

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

REL stock opened at GBX 2,661 ($34.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,124 ($27.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,735 ($35.07). The stock has a market cap of £50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,130.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,554.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,528.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,470.59%.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

