Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$52.07

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. CSFB decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$39.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.69. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.38 and a one year high of C$50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.10. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.2849389 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

