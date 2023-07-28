Brokerages Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price at $9.94

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Siemens AG purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 1,032,267 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 31.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 995,736 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at $6,200,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.22, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

