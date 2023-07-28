Brokerages Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Price Target at $20.80

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 492 shares in the company, valued at $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,056 shares of company stock worth $16,999. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UMH Properties Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties by 108.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,053,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,260 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 43.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after buying an additional 726,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 475,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 420,618 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 873.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 413,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 370,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $21.46.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.39%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

