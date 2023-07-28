Brokerages Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) PT at $216.70

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,242,636,000 after buying an additional 223,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after buying an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.92. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

