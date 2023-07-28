Brokerages Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) PT at $18.85

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.14.

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $98,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,287.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $42,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $98,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,287.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $1,885,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Upstart by 3,345.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 62.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPST opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76. Upstart has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.01 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. Analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.