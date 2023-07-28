Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price at $219.69

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $231.46 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $238.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,994.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,994.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

