Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) PT at C$25.88

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

TSE VET opened at C$17.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.67. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Free Report ) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of C$552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$550.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.0564374 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

